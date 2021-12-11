Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,146 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 852.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Incyte during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Incyte by 81.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in Incyte by 38.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $26,712.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Incyte stock opened at $65.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $61.91 and a 12 month high of $101.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.94 and its 200-day moving average is $74.04.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INCY. TheStreet lowered Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Truist cut their price target on shares of Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Incyte from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Incyte in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Incyte from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.30.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

