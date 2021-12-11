Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $1.37 Million Holdings in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) by 72.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,452 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.23% of MRC Global worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in MRC Global by 682.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in MRC Global by 2,296.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in MRC Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in MRC Global during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. 94.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRC Global stock opened at $7.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $604.29 million, a PE ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 2.49. MRC Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.32 and a 1 year high of $12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.74.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.85 million. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MRC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.

