Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $1.42 Million Position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.05% of Sage Therapeutics worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1,429.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 622.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAGE opened at $38.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.74. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.13 and a twelve month high of $98.39.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.61% and a negative return on equity of 23.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.03) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SAGE. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.47.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

