Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $1.45 Million Holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.06% of Minerals Technologies worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTX. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,885,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,525,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 227.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,888,000 after buying an additional 104,909 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 12.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 952,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,965,000 after buying an additional 102,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,226,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $253,856,000 after buying an additional 85,380 shares during the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

MTX stock opened at $70.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.89 and a 1-year high of $88.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.41.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $473.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

In other Minerals Technologies news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $638,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Minerals Technologies Profile

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

