Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $1.55 Million Holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Cable One by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CABO. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,149.57.

Shares of NYSE:CABO opened at $1,709.95 on Friday. Cable One, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,674.35 and a 12 month high of $2,326.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,788.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,874.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 0.54.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.60 by ($4.27). Cable One had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 22.07%. The company had revenue of $430.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 48.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.47%.

In other Cable One news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,830.00, for a total transaction of $289,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Obermeyer sold 71 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,843.98, for a total transaction of $130,922.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 885 shares of company stock worth $1,604,877. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cable One

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

