Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,803 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.18% of ScanSource worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of ScanSource during the second quarter worth $143,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ScanSource in the first quarter valued at about $194,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in ScanSource by 112,771.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in ScanSource by 146.0% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in ScanSource in the second quarter valued at about $288,000. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Charles Alexander Mathis bought 1,200 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.88 per share, for a total transaction of $43,056.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $353,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource stock opened at $34.03 on Friday. ScanSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.47 and a 12-month high of $40.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.17. The stock has a market cap of $868.82 million, a PE ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.54.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.27. ScanSource had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 1.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on ScanSource from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised ScanSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

