Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $1.59 Million in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 33,611 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCE. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the second quarter worth about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 203.7% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,151 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 282.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,673 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently commented on PDCE. Zacks Investment Research lowered PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on PDC Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.78.

Shares of PDCE opened at $51.37 on Friday. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.65 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 125.29 and a beta of 3.20.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $704.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 117.07%.

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 210,377 shares in the company, valued at $9,466,965. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total value of $89,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,959 shares of company stock worth $1,851,514 over the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

