Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its position in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,856 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 18,037 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.12% of Triumph Group worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lathrop Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Triumph Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 220,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Triumph Group in the third quarter valued at $219,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 47,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 4,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 6,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGI opened at $18.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.31. Triumph Group, Inc. has a one year low of $10.53 and a one year high of $24.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 3.12.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $357.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TGI. Barclays boosted their price target on Triumph Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.29.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

