Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New $1.62 Million Investment in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,351,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,097,477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,093,261 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 187,762,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,503,764,000 after acquiring an additional 22,104,223 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,966,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,105,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,017 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 135,414,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,132,944,000 after acquiring an additional 6,424,515 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,120,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,895,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615,325 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WFC stock opened at $50.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.26. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $28.51 and a 52 week high of $52.56. The company has a market capitalization of $206.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.31.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.43.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

