Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,649 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 35.9% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 21.2% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. VTB Capital upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.11.

EPAM stock opened at $697.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $39.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.69, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.43. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.34 and a fifty-two week high of $725.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $639.48 and a 200-day moving average of $589.16.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $988.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

In other EPAM Systems news, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total value of $519,375.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $614.82, for a total value of $768,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,386 shares of company stock valued at $49,327,073. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

