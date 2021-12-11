Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 69,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLO. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.33.

In other news, insider Heeth Iv Varnedoe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total value of $77,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 11.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE FLO opened at $25.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.50. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.66 and a twelve month high of $27.62.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is currently 80.77%.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

