Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 104,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,012,000 after purchasing an additional 8,128 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 11,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,592,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,912,000 after purchasing an additional 10,627 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KRC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.17.

In related news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $900,400.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KRC opened at $67.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.80. Kilroy Realty Co. has a one year low of $54.26 and a one year high of $74.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.65.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $232.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.76 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 71.39% and a return on equity of 11.79%. Kilroy Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 36.94%.

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

