Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,270 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.16% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VNDA. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 108,560.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 16,284 shares during the period. Finally, HFR Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vanda Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $15.81 on Friday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.74 and a 52-week high of $21.86. The stock has a market cap of $880.81 million, a P/E ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.63 and its 200 day moving average is $17.85.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 16,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $277,427.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 46,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $739,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.