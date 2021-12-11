Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 12,803 Shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,803 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.18% of ScanSource worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of ScanSource during the second quarter worth $143,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ScanSource during the first quarter worth $194,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 112,771.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 7,894 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 146.0% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 5,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ScanSource during the second quarter worth $288,000. 95.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ScanSource alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SCSC. Zacks Investment Research raised ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet raised ScanSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on ScanSource from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

SCSC stock opened at $34.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $868.82 million, a PE ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.17. ScanSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.47 and a 52 week high of $40.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.27. ScanSource had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 1.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $353,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Alexander Mathis purchased 1,200 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.88 per share, for a total transaction of $43,056.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.