Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 278,881 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,627 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 278,881 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at $2,688,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup during the second quarter worth $1,252,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 59.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 435,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,747,000 after purchasing an additional 161,700 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in PulteGroup during the second quarter worth $1,206,000. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its position in PulteGroup by 7.4% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 138,924 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,581,000 after purchasing an additional 9,606 shares during the period. 85.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHM stock opened at $56.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.06. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.92 and a 52 week high of $63.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 13.49%. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 8.66%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

