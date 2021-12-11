Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 278,881 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,627 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 278,881 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PHM. Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 4,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,510 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PHM stock opened at $56.22 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $39.92 and a one year high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.06.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.66%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PHM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

