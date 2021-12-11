Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 4,168 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its position in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,954 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,168 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alarm.com by 8.1% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 5,931,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $502,411,000 after purchasing an additional 444,404 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 323,590.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,327,000 after purchasing an additional 297,703 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,423,191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,344,000 after purchasing an additional 238,432 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Alarm.com by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 448,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,963,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Alarm.com by 1,304.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,610 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,945,000 after acquiring an additional 98,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.86.

Shares of Alarm.com stock opened at $80.20 on Friday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $75.07 and a one year high of $108.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.83, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 8.01.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.15. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Alarm.com news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $1,941,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 5,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.04, for a total value of $491,791.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,711 shares of company stock valued at $9,571,509 over the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alarm.com Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

