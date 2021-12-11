Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 469,827 Shares of Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its stake in Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469,827 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.42% of Jounce Therapeutics worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,406,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,566,000 after acquiring an additional 46,060 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 23.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 155,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 29,838 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 33.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,457,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,708,000 after acquiring an additional 617,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on JNCE. Raymond James upped their target price on Jounce Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.19.

Shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock opened at $7.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.20. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.03 and a 12-month high of $14.84. The company has a market capitalization of $367.42 million, a P/E ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 1.05.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.15). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.73) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jounce Therapeutics news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total value of $15,922,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.

