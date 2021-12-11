Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 469,827 Shares of Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) by 68.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469,827 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.42% of Jounce Therapeutics worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,406,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,566,000 after acquiring an additional 46,060 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 23.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 155,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 29,838 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 33.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,457,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,708,000 after purchasing an additional 617,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Jounce Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total value of $15,922,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNCE stock opened at $7.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.20. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.03 and a one year high of $14.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.42 million, a PE ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 1.05.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.15). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.73) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JNCE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Jounce Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.19.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.