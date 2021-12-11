Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 61,462 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,059 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 61,462 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.07% of Progress Software worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Progress Software during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Progress Software by 861.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 106,818 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 1st quarter valued at $1,374,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 149,389 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,909,000 after purchasing an additional 6,762 shares during the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRGS stock opened at $48.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.38 and a 200 day moving average of $47.56. Progress Software Co. has a 1 year low of $39.91 and a 1 year high of $53.99.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.07 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is currently 38.67%.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $63,153.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gary Quinn sold 15,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $791,992.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Progress Software from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.33.

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

