Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 78,965 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 88.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,502 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 78,965 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 154.6% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,544 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 31.0% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 7.3% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 32.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,113 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

UHS has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Cowen initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Universal Health Services from $178.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Universal Health Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.15.

UHS stock opened at $128.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.23 and a 1-year high of $165.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.16.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.44%.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.