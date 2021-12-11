Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Position in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) by 39.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,664 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 123,191 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.73% of Superior Industries International worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SUP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Superior Industries International by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,036,462 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,934,000 after purchasing an additional 80,436 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 5,893.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 568,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after buying an additional 558,657 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Superior Industries International by 7.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 214,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 15,206 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Superior Industries International by 3.1% in the second quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 182,597 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 5,509 shares during the period. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Superior Industries International in the second quarter worth about $1,315,000. 49.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SUP stock opened at $4.61 on Friday. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.78 and a fifty-two week high of $9.72. The company has a market capitalization of $120.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 4.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.14.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.69 million. Superior Industries International had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 47.86%.

In other Superior Industries International news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 19,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.35 per share, for a total transaction of $83,593.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders bought a total of 75,317 shares of company stock worth $535,638 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Superior Industries International Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

