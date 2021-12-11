Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Acquired by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 2,597.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,377 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned 0.05% of Assurant worth $4,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the third quarter worth $56,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the second quarter worth $66,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the third quarter worth $73,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the second quarter worth $78,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the second quarter worth $182,000. 96.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Alan B. Colberg sold 13,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.43, for a total value of $2,216,762.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AIZ. Piper Sandler began coverage on Assurant in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Assurant from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Assurant has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.34.

Assurant stock opened at $155.00 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $121.55 and a one year high of $172.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.58. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.65.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.49). Assurant had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.82%.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

