Atheios Price Reaches $0.0010 on Exchanges (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. Atheios has a total market capitalization of $44,813.40 and approximately $32.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Atheios has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One Atheios coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

About Atheios

Atheios (CRYPTO:ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 50,173,078 coins and its circulating supply is 45,724,810 coins. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Atheios

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

