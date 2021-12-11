Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Buys 2,596 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF comprises 2.4% of Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 12,223 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 32,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 250,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,074,000 after buying an additional 5,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of EEMV opened at $63.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.29 and its 200-day moving average is $63.35.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.