Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HDV. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $99.13 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $86.18 and a 12-month high of $100.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.24.

