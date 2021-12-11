Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Has $1.86 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 582.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 1.0% of Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.3% in the third quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 8,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.3% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.4% in the third quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,486,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 12,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $398.01 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $297.45 and a 1-year high of $408.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $384.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $368.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.414 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

