Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Sells 2,937 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,937 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up about 3.1% of Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $6,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 12,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $78.69 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.79.

