AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.71.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of AtriCure from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Get AtriCure alerts:

In other news, Director Mark A. Collar sold 4,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total transaction of $323,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tonya Austin sold 2,732 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $214,598.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,445 shares of company stock valued at $2,427,205 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in AtriCure by 335.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 101,285 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,035,000 after acquiring an additional 78,004 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AtriCure by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 24,016 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 4,408 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AtriCure by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,214 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $332,886,000 after acquiring an additional 819,636 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in AtriCure by 184.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,636 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 19,854 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in AtriCure by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AtriCure stock opened at $68.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.91. AtriCure has a 1 year low of $46.01 and a 1 year high of $89.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.30 and a beta of 1.14.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $2.39. AtriCure had a net margin of 17.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $70.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AtriCure will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.