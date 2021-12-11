AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,793,321 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,867 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $48,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 16,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 188,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,964,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 186.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 313,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,465,000 after acquiring an additional 204,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $22.84 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The firm has a market cap of $163.08 billion, a PE ratio of 190.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,733.48%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Loop Capital started coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. Truist reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.36.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

