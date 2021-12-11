Aurox (URUS) Price Tops $170.35 on Major Exchanges

Aurox (CURRENCY:URUS) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 11th. In the last week, Aurox has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aurox coin can now be bought for about $170.35 or 0.00343568 BTC on popular exchanges. Aurox has a market capitalization of $88.91 million and approximately $854,156.00 worth of Aurox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004293 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00040033 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007090 BTC.

About Aurox

Aurox (URUS) is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2021. Aurox’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 521,929 coins. Aurox’s official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Aurox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aurox using one of the exchanges listed above.

