AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of AutoZone worth $43,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 23.3% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1,050.5% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,589,000 after buying an additional 7,091 shares in the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 8.6% during the second quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,342,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,850.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,900.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,779.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,825.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,922.24.

In other AutoZone news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,827.11, for a total value of $2,155,989.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total value of $11,731,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,539 shares of company stock valued at $33,163,544 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE AZO opened at $2,003.02 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,111.71 and a twelve month high of $2,028.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,817.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,642.66.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 126.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $18.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 103.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.