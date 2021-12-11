Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,550 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGR. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Avangrid by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Avangrid during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $324,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Avangrid during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Ledyard National Bank increased its position in Avangrid by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 16,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Avangrid by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

AGR opened at $48.21 on Friday. Avangrid, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.02 and a 1-year high of $55.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.22. The stock has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.32.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Avangrid’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. Avangrid’s payout ratio is currently 80.37%.

AGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Avangrid from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Avangrid from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

