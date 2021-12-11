Axe Price Hits $0.0208 on Major Exchanges (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. One Axe coin can currently be bought for $0.0208 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Axe has a market capitalization of $109,485.29 and approximately $48,147.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Axe has traded down 19.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Axe

Axe is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

