Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $285.12.

BIDU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Baidu from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Baidu from $332.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Baidu in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on Baidu from $357.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Baidu during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Baidu by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 227 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Baidu by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 175 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in Baidu during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 45.71% of the company’s stock.

BIDU stock opened at $149.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Baidu has a 52-week low of $132.14 and a 52-week high of $354.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.22. The company has a market capitalization of $51.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.03.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

