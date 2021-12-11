Balancer (BAL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $105.41 Million

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. One Balancer coin can now be bought for $15.18 or 0.00030726 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Balancer has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. Balancer has a total market capitalization of $105.41 million and $25.47 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004325 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00040153 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00007221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Balancer Profile

BAL is a coin. Its launch date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 coins. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance . Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed . Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

Balancer Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Balancer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Balancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

