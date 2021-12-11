Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Acquires 66,920 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,987,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,920 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF makes up about 4.7% of Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC owned approximately 2.22% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $67,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSIE. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,201,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,393,000 after purchasing an additional 925,470 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,122,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,135,000 after acquiring an additional 555,622 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,060,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,361,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,363,000 after acquiring an additional 477,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,425,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,638,000 after acquiring an additional 379,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSIE opened at $34.84 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $31.06 and a 12 month high of $36.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.31.

