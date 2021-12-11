Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Buys 1,046 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 39,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,459,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,822,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 51,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,399,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.79.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $159.82 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $118.11 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $472.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.45.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.