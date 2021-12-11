Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Buys 1,233 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

NYSE:LLY opened at $244.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.04. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $157.83 and a twelve month high of $275.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 51.83%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total value of $52,419,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.94.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.