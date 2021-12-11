Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Buys 44,798 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 935,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,798 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for 2.9% of Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC owned about 0.68% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $41,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

DFAT stock opened at $46.94 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1-year low of $41.29 and a 1-year high of $49.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.14.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.