Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Buys 9,446 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,446 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter worth $73,000. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFE opened at $52.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $55.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.32.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.43%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Truist boosted their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Independent Research raised Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Sunday, October 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

In other news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

