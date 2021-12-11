Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Has $7.10 Million Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,930 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 0.5% of Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $7,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FB. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (down from $425.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC raised Facebook from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on Facebook from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Facebook in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.21.

Shares of FB opened at $329.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.12. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $917.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.29, for a total transaction of $94,322.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.42, for a total value of $29,097,266.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,500,188 shares of company stock valued at $511,637,776. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

