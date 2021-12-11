Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Has $7.41 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC decreased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,853 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF comprises 0.5% of Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC owned about 0.64% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF worth $7,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRGF. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the third quarter valued at about $239,000.

Shares of LRGF opened at $45.84 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a 1 year low of $36.32 and a 1 year high of $45.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.53 and a 200-day moving average of $43.79.

