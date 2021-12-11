Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,978 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 4.7% of Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $67,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 31,221.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,119,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,151 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,841,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,140,037,000 after purchasing an additional 958,832 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,449,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,506,000 after acquiring an additional 578,848 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,068,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 993,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,959,000 after acquiring an additional 391,897 shares during the last quarter.

VUG stock opened at $321.33 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $239.41 and a 1-year high of $328.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $311.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.92.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

