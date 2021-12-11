Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,206,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,493,000. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for 2.8% of Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC owned about 1.13% of Dimensional International Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF stock opened at $32.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.40. Dimensional International Value ETF has a twelve month low of $31.50 and a twelve month high of $34.28.

