Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Purchases 43,622 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) by 63.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,622 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 176.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 180,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 69,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 29.5% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period.

DFAC opened at $28.70 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $29.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.13.

