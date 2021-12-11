Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Reduces Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lowered its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,144 shares during the period. MetLife accounts for about 0.4% of Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $5,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 457.5% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in MetLife by 136.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 49.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MET shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays upped their target price on MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $60.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.25. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.62 and a twelve month high of $67.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 31.63%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

