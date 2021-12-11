Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Sells 855 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lowered its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at $242,000. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 14.6% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 46,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,887 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 104.7% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 4,743 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.1% in the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 48,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total transaction of $21,454,343.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 276,294 shares of company stock worth $33,529,948. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.69.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $125.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $221.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.46 and its 200 day moving average is $114.19. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.55 and a twelve month high of $126.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

