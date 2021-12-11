Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Trims Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,766 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 5.0% of Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $72,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

IVV opened at $472.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $458.83 and its 200-day moving average is $444.93. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $363.38 and a twelve month high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

