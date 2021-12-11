Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,555 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 99,691 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.16% of Banc of California worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 10.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Banc of California in the first quarter valued at $248,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Banc of California in the second quarter valued at $250,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 34.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Banc of California in the second quarter valued at $302,000. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.19.

NYSE BANC opened at $20.27 on Friday. Banc of California, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.27 and a 1-year high of $22.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.57.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.16. Banc of California had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $68.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Banc of California’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

Banc of California Profile

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.